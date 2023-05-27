A three-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from a balcony at a house in Żebbuġ.

The incident happened on Friday evening at around 8.45pm at a residence at Triq Patri Pelagju Mifsud.

The police said in a statement on Saturday that the child fell off a balcony at a one-storey height. He was rushed to mater Dei Hospital by ambulance and is receiving treatment there for his serious injuries.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo is leading an inquiry into the incident.