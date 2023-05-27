A three-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from a balcony at a house in Żebbuġ.
The incident happened on Friday evening at around 8.45pm at a residence at Triq Patri Pelagju Mifsud.
The police said in a statement on Saturday that the child fell off a balcony at a one-storey height. He was rushed to mater Dei Hospital by ambulance and is receiving treatment there for his serious injuries.
Magistrate Noel Bartolo is leading an inquiry into the incident.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us