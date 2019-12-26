Updated 10.11am

A seven-year-old boy from Qrendi was killed in a quarry at Ta’ Kandja, Siġġiewi after being crushed to death by a bulldozer, the police have confirmed.

The tragic incident happened on Thursday morning, shortly after 7am, when the unmanned construction vehicle, which was parked on a ramp, started moving downwards, hitting the child, according to the police.

Duty magistrate Josette Demicoli (first from right) is conducting an inquiry. Photo: Jonathan Borg.

Members from the Rapid Intervention Unit, and district police officers rushed to the scene but the boy died on the spot. The victim was accompanying a relative who was doing works on site, according to sources.

Officials from the Occupational Health and Safety Authority were also called to investigate the tragedy.

Duty Magistrate Josette Demicoli is conducting an inquiry.