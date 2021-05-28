A seven-year-old schoolboy has raised enough money to buy his best friend a top-of-the range electric wheelchair to give him freedom of movement – more than doubling an initial fundraising goal in just one week.

Kind-hearted Dan Miceli Demajo initially hoped to raise €14,000 to help his friend, Eric Silvio, who has the muscle degenerative disorder Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

But that goal was smashed within a day of his story appearing on Times of Malta and, one week later, Dan has raised €33,623.

Dan Miceli Demajo, accompanied by his brother Seb, running alongside his best friend Eric on horseback as they celebrate smashing a target to raise funds for his state-of-the-art powerchair.

That’s more than enough to pay for the Trekinetic GTE – an ultra-light, all-terrain powerchair – as well as extras, adaptations, delivery costs and Eric’s trip to the UK for a fitting and trial, which amount to €23,000.

The rest of the funds will go towards Project Parent Muscular Dystrophy, a global NGO that fights to end DMD, supports research and families with Duchenne and has already assisted Eric on a medical trial.

Meanwhile, Dan is 10.5km into his 15km ‘Power4Eric’ challenge, accompanied on one run by fellow San Anton School pupils, and another time even by Eric, who was riding a horse as part of his therapy.

His mother, Sonia Silvio, said the fundraiser was a “noble gesture” while Dan’s mother, Sasha Miceli Demajo, described the support shown to the boys as an “explosion of goodness” and said that the family didn’t think the campaign would be so successful, so quickly.

I never wanted to be famous. I just want to make Eric happy

“While I was overwhelmed about the achievement and celebrating the surprising generosity, Dan and Eric were simply being kids,” she said.

“They did not even discuss it and just wanted to play with each other and have fun, which is what the whole initiative is all about.”

When asked what he felt about the fact that he could gift his friend the powerchair, Dan told his mother: “I never wanted to be famous. I just want to make Eric happy.”

Eric was diagnosed with DMD, characterised by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness, when he was already at school. Although he looks well, when he falls he is now unable to get himself up without help.

Through the challenge and the Power4Eric Facebook page, Dan also aims to raise awareness about DMD.

In the meantime, Dan’s hopes that he could one day race with Eric are fast rolling into motion.

“I wonder who will be faster… me or Eric in his new wheels,” he said.