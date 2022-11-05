An eight-year-old boy was critically injured on Saturday morning when he fell off a balcony three storeys up, landing on a parked car below.

The child was at a residence on Triq il-Villeġġjatura in St Paul’s Bay when the incident was reported to the police at around 9.30am.

A medical team rushed the boy to Mater Dei Hospital, where he is receiving treatment. Doctors say he is seriously injured.

Magistrate Nadine Lia is leading an inquiry into the case.