An eight-year-old boy and a motorcyclist were grievously injured in a traffic accident in Rabat on Sunday evening.
The police said the accident took place at around 7.15pm in Binġemma.
It involved a Ford Fiesta driven by a 39-year-old Żebbuġ man and a KTM motorbike driven by a 24-year-old Rabat man.
The eight-year-old was on board the Ford Fiesta.
He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital together with the 24-year-old.
Police investigations are ongoing.
