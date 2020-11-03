A nine-year-old boy fell off a third-floor balcony in Mġarr on Tuesday afternoon, seriously injuring himself.



Police said the incident happened at a private residence on Triq il-Karamelli at 2.30pm. The boy is an Mġarr resident, they added.



The child was treated by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. A police spokesperson said they had no further information about the incident.



Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is leading an inquiry into the case. A police investigation is under way.

