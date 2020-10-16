A boy has been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital after being hit by a car in Pembroke. The nature of his injuries is still unknown.

Witnesses said the incident took place in front of a school.

The police said they were called to Triq Alamein, Pembroke, at 7.45am.

The victim was aged between four and five, a spokesperson said, adding that the car was being driven by a 34-year-old woman from Rabat.

