Ryan Paul and Rachel Lowell have collaborated on a new single, You & I.

An avid fan of dance music, composer/producer Ryan Paul is responsible for hit songs such as Fine and Cosmic Gate, racking up more than 150K in Spotify streams.

Performer/lyricist Rachel Lowell is making a name for herself on the local festival circuit, winning the Konkors Kanzunetta Indipendenza with Li Stajt Nagħżel Jien in 2019, while also finishing in thid place at L-Għanja tal-Poplu with Minn Kajfas Għal Għand Pilatu, also in 2019.

In a Facebook post published last week, Lowell said: “Ryan Paul took a liking to my voice, and asked whether I would be interested in working on a song with him” before going on to add that “after hearing the first demo, I was immediately sold, so much so that I even offered to write the lyrics myself. The end result being: You & I.”

The song's release is accompanied with an internationally produced lyric video, which breathes life into the universal message of the song, while also capturing all the fun.

As of Friday, You & I is available for streaming and/or purchase on all leading digital platforms including, but not limited to: Spotify, Deezer, Google Play, Amazon and iTunes through international distribution company CAP-Sounds.

For more information about Rachel Lowell, visit her on social media platforms https://www.facebook.com/lowell.rachel, https://twitter.com/lowellrachel and https://www.instagram.com/lowell_rachel/.