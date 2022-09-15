Sixty swimmers jumped into crystal-clear waters at Filfla last Saturday to swim the six-kilometre stretch to Malta.

One swimmer stood out. That day, nine-year-old Zac Bugeja became the youngest swimmer to complete the challenge – in two hours and 24 minutes.

It is the first time he has swum such a distance. But he finished with a big smile on his face. “It was the best swim I have done so far,” Zac told Times of Malta.

“While the sea was rough, it was still magical, clear, blue and full of life. I love swimming and I love the sea, so I enjoyed every moment of it.”

The event was the second edition of the Ocean Festival, which aims at building a community of swimmers of all levels to challenge themselves through open water swimming and raise awareness about the need to protect Malta’s seas.

It was launched earlier this year by ultra-swimmer and former Olympian Neil Agius, Zac’s coach.

With a passion for the sea and the environment, Zac took on his first swimming challenge last year, when he swam 2.3 kilometres from Gerbulin to Slugs Bay in Mellieħa and back in just one hour and 28 seconds.

The festival organised two swims on Saturday; Malta-Filfla-Malta, which is 11km, and Filfla to Malta, at 6km.

Zac trained three to four times a week with the San Ġiljan Swimming Elite team, under the supervision of his coaches, Agius, Mark Buttigieg and Rhea Caruana Dingli.

The longest swim he did in training was 4km.

He did it: Zac reaches shore after the six-kilometre swim. Photo: Ocean Festival

Big waves

The night before the big day, Zac found himself restless, as he knew the sea conditions weren’t ideal for his first try at a 6km swim.

But he felt confident, knowing he had the support of his parents and coach.

At 6.40am, Zac boarded a small boat which took them from Għar Lapsi to Filfla. The sea was full of big waves, he recalled.

“On the boat, I was feeling nervous, happy and excited all at the same time but, having my supporters by my side, I knew I was safe and I had to trust them and believe in myself,” he said.

Moments before he jumped into the water he told himself: “Let’s do this!”

Swimming with jellyfish

He swam alongside one of his parent’s friends, Andrew Zammit, who kept him company in the deep waters.

His support team pumped him up along the way: his father, Gordon Bugeja and his coach on a kayak, his mother and some school friends on a small boat.

The toughest section was around Filfla, as they swam against the current.

“At the same time, it was the nicest part, the sea was crystal clear and light blue,” he said.

“Once we started swimming in deeper, darker waters, we were surrounded by hundreds of large Fried Egg jellyfish. I knew they were harmless, so I enjoyed touching every single one that came on my path.”

Zac was triumphant as he arrived at the finish line: “I was so happy to be the youngest kid to swim between Filfla and Malta and so happy to see my family and friends.”