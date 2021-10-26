A minor who circulated an indecent photograph of an underage girl he had received was let off with a slap on the wrist by a magistrate who, however, ordered the destruction of the boy’s iPhone 11.

The boy, whose name cannot be published by court order since he is still a minor, admitted the charges brought against him.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit conditionally discharged him for three years, warning him about the serious consequences should he commit another crime within this period.

Police Inspectors Joseph Busuttil and Dorianne Tabone told the court their investigations began when they received a complaint about a photograph that was being circulated.

Investigations revealed the boy had received the compromising photograph and had sent it to himself on another account.

However, this still classifies as distribution of indecent material. In doing so, he also committed another crime: using technological equipment for the commission of the crime.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb told the court their client had not circulated the photograph he had received but had simply sent it to himself. The minor was a first-time offender and had regretted his actions.

It is not clear if he knew the girl in the photograph and whether the police took or will be taking any criminal action against anyone else who had also circulated the photograph.