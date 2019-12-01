Eight-year-old Liam Daly challenged the turbulent sea currents and swam between Comino and Gozo in under an hour. The boy undertook the challenge to raise further awareness of the damage that plastic is causing to the sea and the environment in general. While Liam was battling against the waves, his fellow students from the Happy School rolled up their sleeves and began collecting plastic spread about the area. The swim was supported by the environmental company ProACT. Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana greeted Liam on his arrival at Ħondoq Bay. She presented Liam with a memento for his achievement (above).

