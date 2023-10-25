There were more boys than girls in compulsory education and kindergarten classes between 2021 and 2022, according to the latest national data.

The National Statistics Office said on Wednesday that during the academic year 2021 to 2022, there were 58,377 students enrolled in pre-primary, primary and secondary education - an increase of 0.6 per cent over the previous academic year.

The majority - 51.9 per cent - were male.

During the same year, 46.1 per cent of the enrolled students were aged between five and 10, followed by the 11 to 15 years age bracket at 37.3 per cent.

State-run schools accounted for 58.9 per cent of total enrolments.

This was followed by Church schools at 27.4 per cent, while independent schools accounted for 13.7 per cent of total enrolments.

The total number of students enrolled in mandatory education stood at 49,033.

Of these, 55.1 per cent attended primary school, while the remaining attended secondary school.

When compared to the previous academic year, students increased by 0.4 per cent and 0.9 per cent in primary and secondary schools respectively.

The average class size for all schools at the primary level was 17.2 students per class and 18.7 students per class at the secondary level.

Class size was lowest in state schools, while church schools held the highest average class size, particularly at Year 6 level with 23.8 students per class.

The district hosting the largest number of school levels was the Northern Harbour district (33.7 per cent), followed by the Southern Harbour district (18.9 per cent).