As external auditors of the EU budget, the European Court of Auditors (ECA) is facing a watershed year. It is thus bracing itself for the new challenges ahead.

We are at the beginning of a new decade that sees a new European Commission, European Parliament, EU Council Presidency and a new ECB helmsmanship in place. Most of these are committed to a new modus operandi as well as, hopefully, a new Multi Annual Financial Framework (MFF), regardless of whether this will happen under a Croatian or a German Presidency. Not to mention the known unknown – the financial implications on the EU budget of Brexit.

Together with a set of new priorities for the European project itself, the European Court of Auditors is increasingly being recognised as the only truly independent body within the galaxy of EU institutions.

Committed as it is to increase its workload both qualitatively and quantitatively between 2015 and 2018, the number of its performance audits (Special Reports) and review-based publications doubled from 22 to 44 while reducing the number of staff by five per cent.

In 2018, the ECA published a record number of 35 special reports, 10 opinions and nine review-based publications, in addition to six annual reports which included its timely input to the future MFF. It is also drawing some key lessons from the current MFF to be better prepared to meet the new challenges ahead.

While its focus has remained primarily on the effectiveness of the EU and national fiscal frameworks, the ECA’s annual work programme has by design given priority attention to those thematic subjects which the key stakeholder – the ordinary taxpayer – can identify best and engage with the most. In fact, 94 per cent of the recommendations made by the Court have been implemented in full.

The ECA has successfully piloted an attestation approach in the area of ‘Cohesion’ that allowed it to analyse where shortcomings persist, both at the level of the European Commission and in the member states, thus helping it to promote accountability and further improvement of the management of EU finances.

It has also started to communicate planned and ongoing audit work through the publication of its work programme, as well as through audit previews announcing the start of audits. It has strongly invested in social media and its efforts have been paying off, evidenced by the increased visibility and awareness of the ECA’s activities and initiatives.

It is committed to cover an even broader range of topics, giving Equal Opportunities priority attention while undertaking various initiatives intended to enhance its outreach to both institutional and non-institutional stakeholders.

The ECA is attaching more importance to obtaining correct data since this is vital in determining whether sufficient progress has been made on EU funded projects, particularly when recalling that the EU is the largest provider of budget support globally to help partner countries in their reform efforts.

The Court’s objective is to facilitate and encourage good practices rather than to embark on witch hunts.

Through its EU Contact Committee, it constantly endeavours to strengthen its links with national Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs), with the National Audit Office (NAO) being its interlocutor in Malta. The ultimate objective is for every SAI to remain relevant and future proof. The ECA is equally committed to engage further with National Parliaments who can benefit from the work of this institution.

It is interesting to note that the Court is now also focusing on the sustainability of finance as well as on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) themselves. Cross-border cooperation and challenges interest the ECA considerably.

At a European Parliament level, apart from engaging with the Budgetary Control Committee, the Court always welcomes the opportunity to give presentations of its special reports to specialised committees, where the resultant feedback is given much attention.

As a Member of Chamber III – the ECA’s External Relations Chamber – I am grateful to all those stakeholders and technical staff who have been so responsive to the Court’s initiatives and tasks. With modesty, but with a strong sense of pride and optimism, I look forward to enhancing this collaboration.

Leo Brincat is the Maltese Member of the European Court of Auditors.