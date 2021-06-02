Bradley Mifsud broke the national record for the Javelin throw during the Andorran National Championships held last weekend.

Mifsud, who hails from Pembroke Athleta, had recently returned from an 18-month sporting sabbatical and registered a throw of 66.47m to put his name in the history books of Maltese athletics.

Some 32 athletes took part as guests in these championships held at Andorra La Vella, competing against strong opposition at some 1,100m elevation, with two other athletes putting their name in the age category record books.

Such an event provided the Maltese athletes with another important test in view of upcoming international commitments.

