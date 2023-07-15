Wheelchair Darts player Bradley Zerafa participated in the BDDA Classic and Open 2023 held in Essex, England.

Zerafa, who has been playing darts for the last 12 months, participated in both the individual and doubles categories.

On the first day of the doubles, Zerafa teamed up with Vincent D’Hont and beat Jurgen Vercammen and Ian Lewis 3-1.

In the second pairing, Zerafa joined Amar Dehar with the pair losing 3-0 against Vincent D’Hont and Jesper Anderson.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com