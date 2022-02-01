NFL icon Tom Brady confirmed his retirement from the sport on Tuesday, officially bringing the curtain down on a glittering 22-season career.

The 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar, widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in history, made the announcement in a post on Instagram.

Brady, winner of a record seven Super Bowls, said he was quitting the sport after deciding he could no longer make the “competitive commitment” to continue.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition – if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote.

