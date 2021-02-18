American Jennifer Brady edged Karolina Muchova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in a tense Australian Open semi-final on Thursday to set up a title match with Naomi Osaka.

The big-serving 22nd seed secured her first Grand Slam final appearance on her fifth match point against the Czech 25th seed in front of thousands of fans allowed back on Rod Laver Arena after a snap five-day lockdown in Melbourne was lifted.

She will play Osaka in Saturday’s final after the world number three earlier ended Serena Williams’ bid for a record-equalling 24th major title 6-3, 6-4.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta