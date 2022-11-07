Tom Brady flipped a one-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with nine seconds remaining to give Tampa Bay a 16-13 NFL victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The 45-year-old quarterback, winner of a record seven Super Bowl crowns, became the first player with 100,000 career passing yards, completing 36-of-58 throws for 280 yards.

Brady also delivered his NFL record 69th career game-winning drive in the last two minutes or overtime, playoff games included.

