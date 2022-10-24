Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to a shock 21-3 loss to the unfancied Carolina Panthers while Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a third straight defeat with a 23-21 loss at Washington in the NFL on Sunday.

The results leave the two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks with losing records after seven games, both Tampa Bay and Green Bay on 3-4.

The Panthers traded their main offensive talent, running back Christian McCaffrey, to San Francisco on Thursday and came into the clash as heavy underdogs.

