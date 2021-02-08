Tom Brady sealed his place in the pantheon of America’s greatest sporting icons on Sunday, winning a record seventh Super Bowl as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

The 43-year-old Brady - who became the oldest man to play in the Super Bowl—etched another remarkable chapter in his 21-year career as the Buccaneers shattered the Chiefs’ dreams of back-to-back NFL championships.

Brady - who only joined the Buccaneers last year after two decades with the New England Patriots, delivered a vintage display with three touchdowns - 21 from 29 completions and no interceptions at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

“I’m so proud of all these guys,” said Brady, named Super Bowl Most Valuable Player for the fifth time.

