It’s time again for one of the most anticipated lottery events as EuroMillions prepares to unveil its boosted super-jackpot on March 3, 2023. With online play this limited-time top prize could be won from anywhere in the world!

What’s EuroMillions?

Running for almost two decades now, EuroMillions is a blockbuster transnational lottery with the biggest jackpots in all of Europe. Last year, on June 17, 2022, EuroMillions broke several records with a historic €230 million win matched by a single ticket in the UK, making it the largest lottery prize ever won by a UK player as well as the biggest prize ever won in any European lottery.

Following that amazing win, EuroMillions has raised the jackpot cap to €240 million, meaning that this current Superdraw has the opportunity to break all those records yet again! For a chance to make history, make sure to get your orders in before the upcoming draw this Friday.

What’s a Superdraw?

The EuroMillions Superdraw is a very special event that is scheduled by the lottery a few times a year. While the EuroMillions jackpot normally starts at only €17 million, for a Superdraw the minimum jackpot is boosted to a minimum starting jackpot of €130 million.

From there on the jackpot can roll over all the way up to the new jackpot cap of €240 million, after which it can remain at that amount for up to four drawings. If the jackpot still isn’t won, the prize many rolls down to be divided among the winners of the next highest prize tier on the fifth drawing.

In the most recent Superdraw on September 23, 2022 the jackpot reached €193 million before being won by a single UK ticket – the third UK consecutive Superdraw winner!

How do you win the Superdraw?

The Superdraw follows EuroMillions usual rules, so in order to play you have to pick five numbers from a guess range of 1 to 50 as well as two additional numbers from a range of 1 to 12. You have to match all seven numbers to win the top prize, but there are another 12 secondary prizes you could still with even a partial match.

EuroMillions’s draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 21:00 CET. At theLotter orders are already open for the upcoming Superdraw on March 3. 2023 so you can get your tickets nice and early!

Play EuroMillions online anywhere, anytime

Although the EuroMillions lottery physically takes place in nine specific countries in Europe, you no longer have be anywhere near them in order to have a chance at that top prize. With theLotter, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service, you can play EuroMillions from anywhere and at any time.

If you’ve purchased physical lottery tickets before you’ll already be extremely comfortable with ordering online entries. Once your purchase is confirmed, theLotter’s agents will physically purchase official tickets on your behalf from licensed EuroMillions retailers. Those tickets are then quickly scanned and uploaded to your online account, proving your ownership and letting you see them whenever you wish. With this process you’ll never have to worry about keeping your tickets safe or checking all your tickets against the winning numbers – theLotter takes care of all that for you. They’ll even notify you directly if you win!

