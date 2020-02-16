Gillian Zammit will be directing the Salesian Theatre’s adult community choir (for the over 40s) from April 15. Rehearsals will culminate in a performance at the end of June.

What are your aims for this multinational choir?

I believe there is a strong social aspect in belonging to a choir, the camaraderie of singing in a group working to create harmonies where every singer has a responsibility to themselves and, more importantly, to the rest of the group, creates a deep bond. Music brings people together and singing, in particular, helps unlock emotions and can help reduce stress levels. Singing can also improve mental alertness, concentration and also memory in older adults. Creating a choir made up of various nationalities will also give ex-pats the opportunity to meet people and form friendships that they might not have been able to otherwise.

You are targeting the over forties, what are your reasons for this?

There are a lot of opportunities for younger performers at the moment and I think there are a lot of older people who might have always had a love for the arts, and in this case, particularly singing, but not necessarily had the opportunity to develop or use their skills and express themselves through their voice.

What kind of repertoire are you planning to cover?

The choir will perform a selection of contemporary, gospel and classical choral music from various countries. All the repertoire will be performed in their original languages and will offer the singers a chance to enjoy learning a variety of styles.

Do people need to be versed in music, or able to read notations?

It will definitely help if members have a basic ability to read music, however, it is not a requirement.

What makes this choir different from other local choirs?

This choir is aimed at the community rather than looking to be an amateur or professional choir. It is there primarily to offer members an opportunity to make music but also to socialise.

What is your personal interest in this project?

I have always enjoyed working with choirs, whether it be children or adults, and have wanted to be involved in some kind of musical community project for a while, so I am very happy to be a part of this programme.

E-mail education@tsmalta.com for more information and/or booking an audition slot. Closing date February 29.

Rosetta Debattista is the Salesian Theatre’s programme consultant.