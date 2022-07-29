The lift linking the Mcast Paola Campus to the Kordin gardens footbridge, in Paola, is once again out of order.

Commuters shared their disappointment about the lift on social media, where it was also pointed out that the newly inaugurated lifts on the Ħamrun side of the new Marsa-Qormi pedestrian bridge bypass were also out of order.

Social media users complained on Tuesday that people with mobility issues had been left stranded on either side of the arterial road.

The lifts of the Marsa-Qormi bypass have since been repaired.

Inaugurated last week, the €3.5 million Marsa-Qormi pedestrian overpass, was described by Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia as an “important connection for pedestrians, cyclists and users of public transport".