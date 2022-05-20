Brandon Paiber has confirmed the news that he is leaving Premier League club Floriana after three-and-a-half years in a post on his social media.

The Malta international midfielder’s contract with Floriana expired at the end of the season but talks over a new contract extension failed to reap an agreement and the youngster is now set to join Birkirkara in the coming days.

“What a journey ! After 3 and a half years in this wonderful club I can say that my time is up,” Paiber wrote on his Instagram account.

“It was not my wish but certain management decisions forced me to this. I want to thank Ricardo Gaucci and Peter Agius who trusted me as a player and as a person and brought me to this club.

