Brandon Paiber has agreed a new five-year contract extension with Valletta FC, the Premier League club announced.

The Malta international midfielder joined Valletta at the start of last season and turned out to be an influential player for the Citizens since he moved to the Capital club from neighbouring rivals Floriana.

In a post on his social media, the Argentine-born midfielder could not hide his delight after penning a new contract at the club.

“Having arrived here only after a year, I have the happiness and joy to be able to say that for the next 5 seasons, I will be part of this wonderful club,” Paiber wrote on his facebook page.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com