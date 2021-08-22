Since the opening of 1926 Beach Club in Qui-si-Sana in 2019, Brands International has always been entrusted with the comfort of the club’s clientele by providing lounging, dining and shading solutions.

This year, the Beach Club management has invested further into their patrons’ well-being by upgrading the facilities through an extension of exclusive lounging areas on the rooftops and an upgrade of the shading areas throughout.

Brands International’s involvement in the beach club’s upgrade and extension was essentially three-fold – the bespoke metal shading structure over the dining area, the installation of multi-arm umbrellas in the lounging area, and custom metal spiral staircases and railings leading to the new upper decks.

This project clearly encapsulates Brands International’s widened scope of becoming the multidisciplinary company it is today, by extending its well-known indoor and outdoor flooring and furniture business with holistic, bespoke solutions for the commercial and hospitality sectors via its Contract Division.

The company’s ethos has always been to provide honest, in-depth client consultations towards the use of the latest, technically-sound, certified and innovative technologies. This allows the company to provide specific, tailor-made solutions, taking into consideration not only budget but also how the materials will be used in high-traffic areas, which was certainly the case at the bustling Beach Club.

Due to the heavy, direct wind-prone location, commercial- grade multi-arm telescopic umbrellas were fixed to the ground over the lounging area. The opening feature and ability to stow away the umbrellas makes it easy for the daily handling and reorganising of space by the Beach Club’s personnel.

The bespoke galvanised, powder-coated steel shading structure was manufactured to the client’s specifications and features two interlaced dome- shaped structures. It was meticulously executed and erected on site by the company’s installers and technical personnel.

The bamboo canopy perched on top of the structure provides much-needed shade to the dining area, while oozing tropical beach vibes. To gain access to the two roof levels, finished with beautiful day beds and loungers, two decked spiral staircases, completed with a bridge and a railing all around, have been constructed to conveniently connect the two levels.

Brands International is proud to have been entrusted with this project and augurs the 1926 Beach Club team a successful summer season.

For more information about Brands International, visit https://www.brands.com.mt/projects/