Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt has extended his contract by two years until 2026, the Bundesliga club announced Tuesday.

Brandt, who joined Dortmund from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2019, has been in excellent form in 2023, winning the Bundesliga player of the month awards in January and February.

In a statement released on the club’s website, Brandt said he was “in the right place” at Dortmund and was “looking forward to the next few years in black and yellow”.

“I’m sure we’ll have the opportunity to celebrate something big together.”

Brandt, 26, has made 120 league appearances for Dortmund, scoring 23 goals and contributing 22 assists.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...