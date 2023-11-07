A late goal from Julian Brandt sealed a 2-0 home win for Borussia Dortmund over Newcastle on Tuesday, severely denting the English side's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout phase.

Returning to the Champions League after two decades, Newcastle travelled to Dortmund needing a win to put them back on course for a place in the last 16, but were outclassed by the German side from start to finish.

The victory saw Dortmund go top of a difficult Group F with two games remaining, three points clear of Newcastle and with the head-to-head advantage.

Paris Saint-Germain can retain their lead in the section by avoiding defeat at AC Milan later on Tuesday.

Injury-hit Newcastle travelled to Dortmund without a full complement of players, manager Eddie Howe losing defenders Dan Burn and Matt Targett to long-term injuries in his side's 1-0 win over Arsenal on the weekend.

