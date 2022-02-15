Ħamrun Spartans have reached an agreement to appoint Branko Nisevic as their new first-team coach.

The Serbian coach replaces Mark Buttigieg who on Monday parted ways with the Spartans following a mutual agreement with the Premier League club.

Hours after Buttigieg’s departure, Nisevic emerged as the leading contender to take the role at the Malta champions and the Serbian was approached by the Spartans top hierarchy on Monday night.

Nisevic met with Spartans president Joseph Portelli on Tuesday and an agreement was reached that would see him put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season with an option of extending it further.

Stefan Sultana, who acted as assistant coach to Mark Buttigieg, will remain in his role and will assist Nisevic as the Spartans seek to turn their season around as the Reds seemed to have lost their way in the last few weeks.

