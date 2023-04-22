Branko Nisevic will not be in charge of Ħamrun Spartans next season, the Serbian coach announced during an interview with the national broadcaster at the end of the match.

The Serbian coach has just guided the Spartans to their ninth Premier League title when finishing with a commanding 19-point lead over Birkirkara besides leading the team to a historic qualification to the Play-Off round of the UEFA Conference League, the best result ever attained by a Maltese club in a Euro competition.

However, when questioned at the end of the match about his future, Nisevic said that he is not part of the future of Ħamrun Spartans.

