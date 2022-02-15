Branko Nisevic is the leading favourite to take over as first-team coach at Premier League champions Ħamrun Spartans.

The Serbian coach enjoys a lot of experience in the Maltese Premier League and has been identified by the Spartans as the ideal replacement for Mark Buttigieg.

The Spartans parted ways with Mark Buttigieg by mutual agreement following a meeting on Monday and the club’s top hierarchy immediately set the wheels in motion to find a valuable replacement.

Ħamrun Spartans decided to approach Nisevic who is currently at the helm of Gozitan club Nadur Youngsters.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta