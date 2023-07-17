Hibernians FC have appointed Branko Nisevic as their new first-team coach, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Paolites have been looking to appoint a new coach since the end of last season when they decided not to continue with Silvio Vella, who had replaced Andrea Pisanu earlier in the year and led the side until the end of the season.

Hibernians took some time before finding the perfect man to lead the side in the 2023-24 campaign and identified Nisevic as the ideal candidate.

The Serbian coach was without a club after he was relieved of his duties as coach of Ħamrun Spartans despite leading them to the Premier League title last season with a record margin of 19 points and also steering the team to an historic berth in the Play Off round of the UEFA Conference League.

