From theatre to brass and percussion, Feel the Magic’s second performance of the 2022-23 season is a performance by Drepanon Brass from Trapani, Sicily, on Saturday, September 24, at 8 pm at Villa Rundle Gardens, Victoria, Gozo.

Brass and Percussion Ensemble Studies is a specific discipline carried out within the Conservatorio Statale di Musica – Antonio Scontrino in Trapani. From this purely didactic activity, the Drepanon Brass ensemble was born, with the specific purpose of higher artistic training and a flourishing concert activity.

The ensemble has performed in the various municipalities of the Trapani province and beyond, spreading the sheer beauty of brass music, ranging from original compositions for this formation to virtuosic arrangements from the Renaissance and Baroque periods to film music and pop. This is also the first time that Drepanon Brass are performing in Malta and Gozo.

The ensemble is directed by Marco Primo Sala, a Tuba graduate of the Conservatorio G. Verdi in Turin. Mro Sala has also furthered his studies at the Superior Conservatory of Music in Geneva, Switzerland. Along the years, he has collaborated with the RAI Symphonic Orchestra of Turin, the Rome Opera House, the Arena di Verona, the Turin Philharmonic, the San Carlo Theatre of Naples, La Fenice in Venice, the Bellini Theater in Catania, the Teatro Regio in Turin, the Teatro Comunale in Florence and the Teatro Massimo in Palermo.

He has also taught at the Conservatorio di Verona, the Institut Regional de Musique in Aosta, the Conservatorio di Palermo and currently the Conservatorio di Trapani (from 2000 todate).

Entrance to Feel the Magic of Drepanon Brass is free but patrons are advised to book their tickets here since seating is limited.

Feel the Magic of Drepanon Brass is sponsored by the Arts Council Malta, the Ministry for Gozo, La Stella Philharmonic Society, the Baron Group of Companies and Michael Grech Financial Investment Services.