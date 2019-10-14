The Versatile Brass Band’s first concert on the Manoel Theatre’s main stage will take place on Friday, partly in aid of Dar Bjorn.

Led by maestro Paul Borg, the band consists of 18 musicians and performs a wide repertoire including classic, pop, jazz, swing, Latin, bossa nova, standards, Motown, reggae, twist and rock ’n’ roll.

For this concert the band will be joined by some of Malta’s leading artists, including 2011 and 2015 Malta Song for Europe winners Glen Vella and Amber Bondin respectively, jazz vocal artist Nadine Axisa, Glorianne Arpa Belli, Martina Borg, Andre Portelli and Roger Tirazona.

Part of the proceeds from the concert will be donated to Dar Bjorn, a purpose-built home in Qormi for people diagnosed with degenerative conditions such as ALS. Works on a second, bigger and improved home in Żebbuġ are currently under way.

The Versatile Brass Band concert takes place at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, on Friday at 8pm. For tickets, call 2124 6389, e-mail bookings@teatrumanoel.com.mt or visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.