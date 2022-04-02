Tristis est Anima Mea is a lent concert organised by BrassTubes ensemble, in collaboration with the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Gozo Ministry. The concert will be held at St Augustine church in Victoria, on Monday, April 11, at 8pm.

The BrassTubes ensemble is composed of musicians who are specialists in brass instruments. The group, from Victoria, provides a wide selection of musical styles, ranging from the classical to the all-time popular jazz.

The BrassTubes ensemble will be performing works by Anton Bruckner, Karl Jenkins, Alessandro Stradella, W.A. Mozart, Carl Maria von Weber, among others.

The concert will feature soprano Marouska Attard, who has a wealth of experience, appearing in concerts at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Belinda in Dido and Aeneas, Dimitri in Fedora, in Johannes Brahms’ Liebeslieder Waltzer and Henze’s Moralities, in The Magic Flute as one of the three ladies and in Noah’s Flood and Little Sweep operas.

Attard also participated in concerts at the Manoel Theatre and St James Cavalier Centre for Creativity. She will be accompanied on the piano by Amy Rapa.