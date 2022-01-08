A lunchtime concert by the Brasstubes ensemble was recently held at Il-Ħaġar museum and cultural centre in Victoria.

The seven musicians – Duncan Camilleri, Jason Borg, Robert Buttigieg and Simon Rapa (trumpets), George Camilleri and Daniel Gauci (euphoniums) and Mark Gauci (trombone and director) – performed some of the most popular Christmas carols.

The audience showed its enthusiasm at experiencing this festive atmosphere complemented by the wide range of Yuletide exhibits.

Meanwhile, Il-Ħaġar museum will close its door for a few days from January 12 for an upkeep and maintenance work project.