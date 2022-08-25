ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 3

Prsa 28; Vinicius 82 pen.; Fedele 90 pen.

FK PARTIZAN 3

Gomes 34; Urosevic 72; Gomes 78

(Partizan win 7-4 on aggregate)

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello; M. Guillaumier (79 M. Fedele), L. Montebello (63 L. Montebello), E. Mashike (73 I. Nedeljkovic), Dodo (73 Ederson), R. Prsa, R. Callegari, M. Sowe, Emerson, R. Camenzuli (79 Vinicius).

FK PARTIZAN

A.Popovic; S. Sanicanin, I. Vujacic, S, Markovic, P. Andrade, Q. Menig (69 K. Belic), Ricardo, L. Fejsa, M. Zivkovic, F. Diabate (75 B. Natcho), S. Urosevic (80 Z. Sehovic).

Referee Jakob Kehlet (Denmark FA).

Yellow cards Sowe, Zivkovic, Nedeljkovic, Callegari, Belic, Natcho.

Ħamrun Spartans ended their European commitments with a 3-3 defeat against Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade.

Despite starting the second leg with a three-goal deficit, the Spartans staged a strong showing in front of their numerous fans at the National Stadium.

For all the chances the Maltese side created, the draw does not make justice to their performance with the Spartans creating eight chances only in the first half – Partizan had only two, with only one on target which eventually resulted in Ricardo’s goal.

Spartans’ coach Branko Nisevic deployed an offensive starting formation with the inclusion of Moussa Sowe, replacing Juan Corbalan, Luke Montebello, Elvis Mashike and Dodo.

At the back, Ricardo Callegari replaced the suspended Steve Borg with Emerson captaining the side.

