Birkirkara put on a brave display against Switzerland champions Zurich as they bowed out of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

As expected, Zurich were the stronger side but the Maltese champions managed to stage a solid defensive display and at times tried to be a threat to their high-profile opponents. 

Jacqueline Dunker’s side will now advance to round two of the qualifications of this competition as they look to reach the group stages for the second consecutive season. 

