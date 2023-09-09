Birkirkara put on a brave display against Switzerland champions Zurich as they bowed out of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

As expected, Zurich were the stronger side but the Maltese champions managed to stage a solid defensive display and at times tried to be a threat to their high-profile opponents.

Jacqueline Dunker’s side will now advance to round two of the qualifications of this competition as they look to reach the group stages for the second consecutive season.

