Gżira United bounced back from last week’s disappointing defeat to Ħamrun Spartans when they battled past Mosta at the Centenary Stadium.

It was a mature performance from the Maroons who managed to surge ahead early in the match through Maxuell Maia and from then on they managed to withhold everything that the Mosta forwards threw at them.

Despite Mosta enjoying a superior rate of possession, Gżira remained the more dangerous side and they went on to seal the points with a fine strike from Jefferson.

With this win, Gżira consolidated their second placing as they have now moved on the 21-point mark while Mosta remained sixth on 14 points.

Gżira United were off to a perfect start as they took the lead inside the first six minutes.

