Germany had to settle for a 1-1 draw with brave Hungary who deserved to share the spoils in a frantic Nations League Group A3 tie in Budapest on Saturday.

Hungary stunned their illustrious visitors after just six minutes with a Zsolt Nagy strike before Jonas Hofmann hauled Germany level just three minutes later with a fine solo effort.

The result, Germany’s fourth straight 1-1 draw, extended the unbeaten run of Hansi Flick’s side to 12 matches but leaves them still without a win three games in the campaign.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta