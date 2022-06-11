Germany had to settle for a 1-1 draw with brave Hungary who deserved to share the spoils in a frantic Nations League Group A3 tie in Budapest on Saturday.
Hungary stunned their illustrious visitors after just six minutes with a Zsolt Nagy strike before Jonas Hofmann hauled Germany level just three minutes later with a fine solo effort.
The result, Germany’s fourth straight 1-1 draw, extended the unbeaten run of Hansi Flick’s side to 12 matches but leaves them still without a win three games in the campaign.
