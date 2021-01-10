Forty-one police officers were on Sunday given a certificate of merit as recognition of their work in 2020.

They included officers who saved a person from choking on food, kept a person from committing suicide, found shelter for a homeless person, and traced a stolen vehicle while off-duty.

Financial crimes inspector Keith Vella was given the Policeman of the Year Award for his commitment, integrity and initiative shown in the investigations he was responsible for as well as for his “impeccable” work in the Anti-money Laundering Squad.

The Environmental Protection Unit was acknowledged for the service it gave to help control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.