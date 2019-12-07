The Grand Hotel Excelsior in Floriana is tomorrow organising its annual Santa Swim in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund. Hotel guests, team members and the public are invited to brave the cold December seas in aid of this great cause.

Various activities will be held throughout the morning. The Police Band will be welcoming participants to the hotel and play popular festive tunes. Active and retired waterpolo players are invited to join an exhibition match, while long-distance swimmers will be completing in a swim across the harbour.

There will also be attractions for children. Those who do not wish to swim are welcome to join and extend their support. Following the challenge, participants can enjoy mulled wine, warm drinks and mince pies. Shower facilities, bathrobes and towels will be available.

The event is being held under the patronage of President George Vella. Last year, over €1,500 in aid of the MCCF were raised.

Registration will be taking place tomorrow at 10am in the hotel lobby. A minimum donation of €10 from participants and supporters will be appreciated. All proceeds will go towards the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation. To register, call 2125 0520 or e-mail christmasdesk@excelsior.com.mt