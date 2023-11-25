VALLETTA 6

GALATASARAY 10

(2-2, 1-3, 2-4, 1-1)

Malta’s second act in the LEN Challenger Cup, a quarter-final tie against Galatasaray, turned out to be an honourable performance never mind a defeat that has all but ended their dream to keep their fairytale participation alive.

The 10-6 defeat, is a close scoreline by the standards of waterpolo, reflecting the battling display of Malta, alias Valletta, which has lived up to its billing of being a good squad in the European waterpolo rankings.

An dream qualification to the LEN Challenger quarter-finals brought about a daunting challenge when Malta alias Valletta, were drawn against Turkish giants Galatasaray.

