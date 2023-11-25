VALLETTA 6

GALATASARAY 10

(2-2, 1-3, 2-4, 1-1)

Malta’s second act in the LEN Challenger Cup, a quarter-final tie against Galatasaray, turned out to be an honourable performance never mind a defeat that has all but ended their dream to keep their fairytale participation alive.

The 10-6 defeat, is a close scoreline by the standards of waterpolo, reflecting the battling display of Malta, alias Valletta, which has lived up to its billing of being a good squad in the European waterpolo rankings.

An dream qualification to the LEN Challenger quarter-finals brought about a daunting challenge when Malta alias Valletta, were drawn against Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Read full report on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.