Floyd Mayweather was involved in a chaotic brawl on Thursday during the build-up to next month’s fight with Internet star Logan Paul as tempers boiled over at a press conference in Miami.

The undefeated 44-year-old former welterweight world champion reacted angrily at the Hard Rock Stadium after Paul’s brother, Jake, grabbed his cap during a TV interview.

Mayweather chased down the Paul brothers and punches appeared to be thrown in a melee involving a scrum of security staff. Mayweather unleashed an expletive-laden tirade during the incident.

Insults had already been traded in an earlier confrontation, with Logan Paul taunting Mayweather by referencing his 2011 domestic violence case.

Mayweather served two months of a three-month sentence after attacking an ex-girlfriend.

