Last year was a mixed one for emerging market investors.

While some countries underperformed, due to political and currency crisis, others, such as Brazil and Russia flourished, posting significant returns, albeit bearing the brunt of an escalating trade war between the world’s two largest economies, which severely impacted trade.

As fears of a global recession have now dissipated and the manufacturing cycle possibly seems to be heading for a U-turn in the first half of 2020, the latter two; stemming from a phase-one deal set to ratchet down the trade war, emerging markets, due to their reliance on thriving world trade, are expected to benefit.

Consequent to the latter optimism, investors are expected to shift, and thus apportion a substantial amount of their income generating portfolios in emerging markets, probably at an expense of mainly European debt due to lower returns and low risk-adjusted levels.

An emerging market country which will certainly profit from the latter shift is Brazil – an economy which was once considered as less open to the global markets, and which have now opened up its economy to business and enacting social reform, ironically neglected by the corrupt elite focused more on personal gain, rather than social good.

Following Jair Bolsonaro’s 2018 presidential victory, social and pro-business reforms, such as the needed pension reform, set to positively impact the government’s expenditure going forward, were enacted, pointing Brazil’s economy a step towards the right direction.

In a bid to further boost economic growth, and thus recover the country’s sluggish economy, Brazil’s Central Bank cut its benchmark interest rate – known as the ‘Selic rate’, for a fourth straight meeting, bringing borrowing costs to its lowest on record, at 4.5 per cent, also leaving the door open for additional easing. A move which will certainly benefit domestic business and thus create a ripple effect of increased spending throughout the economy.

Subsequent to the 50bp rate cut, S&P Global Ratings revised Brazil’s outlook to positive from stable, boosting sentiment and placing Latin America’s largest economy a step closer to its first sovereign credit rating upgrade since 2011. In their report, the said rating agency cited lower interest rates along with economic reforms to further contribute to economic growth.

Although the pension overhaul was a big step towards ensuring fiscal solvency, further fiscal reforms are indeed necessary.

Notably, the next big reform in the works is a contentious plan to overhaul the nation’s tax system, with reforms of value added tax (VAT) and income tax, and a reduction in payroll taxes. Despite no immediate reduction in tax burden, the proposed revamp, which is gaining significant momentum within Congress, will promote a simpler, more transparent, and neutral system.

Undeniably, Bolsonaro’s recent efforts and enacted reforms to strengthen Brazil’s economy are indeed reaping fruits.

In fact, Latin America’s largest economy advanced 0.6 per cent on quarter in the three months to September 2019, registering the strongest growth rate since the first quarter of 2018, as the industrial and services sectors expanded further.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in Brazil further declined to 11.2 per cent in the three months to November 2019 from 11.6 per cent in the three months to October, this being the lowest jobless rate since the three months to May 2016. Should unemployment figures improve, job creation shall further continue to drive stronger demand for credit.

With market illustrates forecasting further growth and increased political stability, Brazil’s attractiveness in the high yield space is undoubtedly set to increase.

Albeit the recent upbeat, and thus the opportunities posed by this emerging market, a bottom-up approach is indeed imperative to ensure that the selected investment is capable of servicing its debt, as the market may indeed face plenty of headwinds, even if the dollar remains supportive.

Disclaimer: This article was issued by Christopher Cutajar, credit analyst at Calamatta Cuschieri.