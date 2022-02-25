Brazilian coach Tite said Friday he would step down after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, for which his five-time world champions are among the favorites.

“I will stay until the end of the World Cup,” the 60-year-old told Brazilian channel SporTV.

Tite, whose real name is Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, has been coaching the team since June 2016 and will hope to end his stint by securing Brazil’s sixth World Cup win to add to the titles they won in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002.

