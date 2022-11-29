Neymar will play no part in Brazil’s final World Cup group game against Cameroon on Friday as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury, the national team’s doctor has confirmed.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar missed Monday’s 1-0 win over Switzerland after coming off with a sprained ankle in his side’s opening 2-0 victory in Qatar against Serbia.

Coach Tite has expressed his confidence that the 30-year-old will return to play a part in the Selecao’s bid to win a record-extending sixth World Cup, but he will not feature against Cameroon with Brazil’s place in the last 16 having already been secured.

