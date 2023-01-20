Brazil defender Dani Alves was taken into custody on Friday in Spain over allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a Barcelona nightclub in December, police said.

The 39-year-old player was summoned to a Barcelona police station where he was “taken into custody” and will now be questioned by a judge, said a spokesperson for Catalonia’s regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra.

Spanish media said Alves arranged to be interview by police regarding the allegations through his lawyers.

Catalan police received a complaint on January 2 from a woman who said Alves had touched her inappropriately, police said.

