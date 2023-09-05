Manchester United winger Antony was dropped from Brazil’s squad for upcoming World Cup qualifying games on Monday following allegations of assault made against him by an ex-girlfriend.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said in a statement that Antony had been stood down in order to “preserve the alleged victim, the player, the Brazil team and the CBF.”

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus will replace Antony in the squad for the games against Bolivia on September 8 and Peru on September 12.

Antony, 23, on Monday denied physically assaulting ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin in a statement on Instagram, stating he was the “victim of false accusations.”

