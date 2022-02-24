A group of Brazilian footballers who play in Ukraine pleaded for help Thursday in leaving the country, saying Russia’s invasion had left them stranded in a Kiev hotel where they sought refuge.
“There’s no fuel, the border is closed, the airspace is closed. There’s no way for us to get out,” said centre-back Marlon in the video posted on Instagram, one of 13 Brazilians who play for Shakhtar Donetsk, one of Ukraine’s top clubs.
“We’re here with our families staying in a hotel because of the situation. We’re asking for the Brazilian government to help. That’s why we’re making this video.”
